Is West Ham vs Frankfurt on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League semi-final

David Moyes is ready for West Ham’s first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Frankfurt on Thursday.

The manager has hailed it as one of their biggest matches in recent history and he’s happy with the way their European run has gone so far.

“It’s great for West Ham – seeing the football, the teams,” Moyes told UEFA. “It’s been a monumental period for us to get the semi-final of a European competition.

“I’m hoping we can keep it going. It’ll be a great opportunity for us – like it will be for Eintracht Frankfurt. It won’t be easy.”

But who will line-up for the team and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, 28 April at the London Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be live on BT Sport and subscribers will also be able to stream the game on BT’s website and app.

Team news

West Ham are in an injury crisis as Issa Diop is out alongside Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna. David Moyes will have free pick of the rest of his squad.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, will be without Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic who are both suspended. Other than that the German side do not have injuries to contend with.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku; Fornals, Bowen; Antonio

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Hasebe; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre

Odds

West Ham – 10/11

Draw – 23/10

Frankfurt – 3/1

Prediction

West Ham have the home advantage and have been courageous in their European run so far. Frankfurt will cause them problems and their defence will be tested but the Hammers should be able to get a win. West Ham 2-0 Frankfurt.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is West Ham vs Frankfurt on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League semi-final