Is Wales vs South Africa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch autumn Test

Wales will aim to bounce back from their emphatic loss to New Zealand as they face South Africa in Cardiff this evening.

On Saturday, Wayne Pivac’s team were beaten 54-16 by the All Blacks at Principality Stadium, which also hosts tonight’s meeting between Wales and the Springboks.

The sides last faced off in 2019 at the Rugby World Cup, with South Africa edging the semi-final 19-16 en route to becoming world champions.

South Africa were most recently in Test action one month ago, when they narrowly beat New Zealand 31-29.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The game will begin at 5.30pm GMT in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Amazon Prime Video will stream the match live. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Line-ups

Wales: J McNicholl (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), J Davies (Scarlets, capt), N Tompkins (Saracens), J Adams (Cardiff); D Biggar (Northampton), T Williams (Cardiff); R Carre (Cardiff), R Elias (Scarlets), T Francis (Ospreys), W Rowlands (Dragons), A Beard (Ospreys), E Jenkins (Cardiff), T Basham (Dragons), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: B Roberts (Ulster), W Jones (Scarlets), W John (Scarlets), B Carter (Dragons), S Davies (Cardiff), G Davies (Scarlets), G Anscombe (Ospreys), L Williams (Scarlets).

South Africa: D Willemse (DHL Stormers); J Kriel (Canon Eagles), L Am (Cell C Sharks), D de Allende (Munster), M Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks); H Pollard (Montpellier), H Jantjies (DHL Stormers); O Nche (Cell C Sharks), B Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), T Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls), E Etzebeth (Toulon), L de Jager (Sale), S Kolisi (Cell C Sharks, capt), K Smith (Yamaha Jubilo), D Vermuelen (Ulster).

Replacements: M Marx (Kubota Spears), S Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) V Koch (Saracens), F Mostert (Honda Heat), J Wiese (Leicester), C Reinach (Montpellier), E Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), F Steyn (Toyota Cheetahs).

Odds

Wales: 9/4

Draw: 22/1

South Africa: 4/11

