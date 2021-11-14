Is Wales vs Fiji on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch rugby fixture

Wales take on Fiji in their third Autumn Nations Series match in Cardiff on Sunday.

Wayne Pivac’s men are determined to build some confidence after back-to-back losses to New Zealand and South Africa, with momentum needed ahead of the exciting match-up against Australia next weekend.

There is genuine intrigue surrounding Christ Tshiunza, with Wales thrilled to get the 19-year-old Exeter forward involved, with his stature set at 6ft 6in and 17st 8 lbs, enabling him to become an option at second-row and back-row.

But Fiji will be no pushovers, with Wales once stung by Fiji in a 2007 World Cup upset in Nantes, and another stunner was on the cards for a short while, before Wales stormed back from a 10-0 deficit. Fiji can bring the wildcard factor and have that explosive sevens-style of exhilarating rugby in their DNA to also thrill the neutrals.

Pivac will be determined to address worrying signs surrounding his scrum, admitting ahead of the game: “There is work to be done on our side. We’ve come in undercooked.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match on Sunday.

When is Wales vs Fiji?

Wales take on Fiji at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, 14 November with the match kicking off at 3.15pm.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here. You will be able to stream the game live on the move through most mobile devices.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Josh Adams will start at centre for Wales against Fiji on Sunday and teenage loose forward Christ Tshiunza is on the replacements’ bench.

Louis Rees-Zammit switches to the left wing and Alex Cuthbert comes in on the right for his first cap in four years.

Liam Williams returns to the starting line-up at fullback, while Kieran Hardy replaces Tomos Williams in a halfback pairing with Dan Biggar.

Prop Tomas Francis has been ruled out. The Welsh Rugby Union said that the Ospreys forward suffered concussion during training on Friday. He has been replaced in the starting line-up by Scarlets’ WillGriff John, who makes a first Test start after going on as a substitute against South Africa last weekend for his Wales debut

Line-ups

Wales XV: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Josh Adams, 12-Johnny Williams, 11-Louis Rees-Zammit, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Kieran Hardy, 8-Taine Basham, 7-Thomas Young, 6-Ellis Jenkins (captain), 5-Adam Beard, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-WillGriff John, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Bradley Roberts, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Christ Tshiunza, 20-Seb Davies, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Callum Sheedy, 23-Nick Tompkins.

Fiji XV: 15-Setareki Tuicuvu, 14-Josua Tuisova, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), 12-Vilimoni Botitu, 11-Eroni Sau, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Vilimae Mata, 7-Mesulame Kunavula, 6-Albert Tuisue, 5-Temo Mayanavanua, 4-Api Ratuniyarawa, 3-Mesake Doge, 2-Sam Matavesi, 1-Peni Ravai.

Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Eroni Mawi, 18-Leeroy Atalifo, 19-Tevita Ratuva, 20-Masivesi Dakuwaqa, 21-Nikola Matawalu, 22-Apisai Naqalevu, 23-Aminiasi Tuimaba.

Odds

Match odds

Wales: 1/7

Draw: 30/1

Fiji: 9/2

Handicap

Wales -14: 10/11

Draw -14: 22/1

Fiji +14: 10/11

