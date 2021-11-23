Is Villarreal vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League game

Manchester United have little time to settle after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in a vital Champions League match.

The Yellow Submarines will be out for revenge after a tough loss at Old Trafford after Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time winner.

And the Red Devils face a tough task to regroup after another woeful display saw Watford inflict a thrashing at Vicarage Road.

Michael Carrick will be in charge on an interim basis, with Laurent Blanc among the possibilities to take over as a medium-term interim boss, and Mauricio Pochettino also linked on a long-term basis.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Villarreal vs Manchester United is scheduled to kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday, 23 November, 2021.

The game takes place at the Estadio de la Ceramica, also known as El Madrigal.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5pm.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the game online and on mobile devices either through the website or BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Villarreal will miss Gerard Moreno (hamstring), with Serge Aurier (ineligible). Emery may bring in Yeremi Pino and Francis Coquelin, while the hosts hope to have Arnaut Danjuma and Etienne Capoue available with both set for fitness tests after missing out against Celta.

Carrick will be without Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane due to injury, with Mason Greenwood is out (Covid). Edinson Cavani is also likely to be out due to a tendon issue. Luke Shaw (concussion) may be replaced by Diogo Dalot, while Donny van de Beek’s goal at Watford puts him in line for a start.

Carrick may use Eric Bailly here in anticipation of next weekend’s game at Chelsea, where the Ivorian will be needed in place of the suspended Harry Maguire.

Predicted line-ups

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Danjuma

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot; Van de Beek, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Odds

Villarreal: 9/5

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United: 7/5

Prediction

United have shown very little to suggest they can bounce back despite Solskjaer’s departure, Unai Emery’s side were superior for large spells at Old Trafford, so we’ll lean towards a home win. 2-1.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Villarreal vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League game