Is Villarreal vs Bayern Munich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich side have dreams of winning the Champions League this season.

For Villarreal, they would not have imagined being in the last eight of Europe’s premier competition at the start of the season.

Unai Emery’s men clinched a famous 3-0 victory away at Juventus in the last 16 and will come into this one with confidence – albeit off the back of two La Liga defeats.

It promises to be a fascinating first leg in Spain, but Bayern will be hoping the tie can be wrapped up before they return to Germany.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will take place at El Madrigal on Wednesday 6 April.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Villarreal will be without Alberto Moreno, while Boulaye Dia and Samuel Chukwueze are also set to miss out. Unai Emery is expected to start with Arnaut Danjuma and Gerard Moreno up front as they look to cause a shaky Bayern defence problems.

Corentin Tolisso has been ruled out through injury, with Eric Choupo-Moting unavailable after testing positive for Covid. Alphonso Davies is not expected back until the weekend, but Niklas Sule is available.

Predicted line-ups

Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Pino, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Moreno.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Odds

Villarreal: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Bayern Munich: 6/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Villarreal produced a sensational display against Juventus but you imagine this will a step too far for them against the 2020 winners. With Lewandowski in the team, Bayern are always going to score. They may concede too, but they should win in Spain. 1-3 Bayern.

