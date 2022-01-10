Is Vidya Balan Reprising Her Role Of Monjulika In Kartik Aaryan Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'? Here's What We Know

Hailed as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, Vidya Balan has portrayed several iconic characters in her illustrious career. And the current buzz of her reprising the role of Monjulika in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has grabbed everyone’s attention. Plus, the recent comments by filmmaker Anees Bazmee and the makers of the movie on Vidya’s return has left fans puzzled.

In a recent statement to Mid-Day, Bazmee did confirm Vidya’s return but didn’t reveal much details about her character. “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise,” he said. The report also shared another quote from a trade source that stated, “Their equation goes back to 2011, when Vidya made a cameo appearance in Anees’ film ‘Thank You’. She made the character of Monjulika, a ghost of a royal dancer, memorable. (It is not clear if) Vidya will be seen dancing to Aami Je Tomar again or appear after the climax.”

But according to the latest statement shared by the makers, they have dismissed all reports hinting at Vidya joining the cast of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. A Pinkvilla report shared the statement which read, “The recent rumours of Vidya Balan being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are untrue. The lead star cast of the film include Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.”

While the original 2007 blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ starred Vidya, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja in pivotal roles, the sequel (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which was originally set to release on July 31, 2020, has been pushed to March 25, 2022, due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Vidya, who was last seen in ‘Sherni’ recently wrapped the shoot of her next untitled romantic comedy-drama co-starring Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D’cruz.

Cover Artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India