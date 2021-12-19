Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool will aim to win their ninth match in a row in all competitions when they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are a point behind Manchester City coming into this afternoon’s fixtures and kept pace with the Premier League leaders thanks to their 3-1 win over Newcastle on Wednesday.

Spurs have not played a match in two weeks after there was an outbreak of Covid-19 in their first-team squad. The match is expected to go ahead as planned but Liverpool were also hit by Covid-19 after Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho were ruled out of Wednesday’s match.

Antonio Conte’s side now have as many as three games in hand on the teams above them after fixtures against Brighton and Leicester were postponed, as they look to close in on the Champions League places.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When is Tottenham vs Liverpool?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 19 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It is set to be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

While Tottenham have not confirmed which of their players have been affected by Covid-19, Cristian Romero is out and Sergio Reguilon is an injury doubt.

Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for the win over Newcastle as they were in isolation after recording suspected Covid-19 tests. At his press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp said those positive tests were yet to be confirmed and that the club had not recorded any other positive cases.

Liverpool’s injury list has shortened and Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita returned to action off the bench in the win over Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Lucas; Kane

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Tottenham: 17/4

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool: 8/15

Prediction

Amid the disruption of Covid-19, Liverpool come into this match in form and will be confident of extending their winning run. Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

