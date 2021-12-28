Is Tom Holland Charging $10 Million For 'Spider-Man 4'? Here's What We Know

The phenomenal box office success of Marvel and Sony’s third Spider-Man project together amid the rise of online streaming platforms is really praiseworthy. While the Jon Watts directorial starring Tom Holland has managed to allure the audience back to cinema halls, it has gone on to become the pandemic era’s first film to cross the $1 billion mark. And the phenomenal response has also helped lead actor Holland win over the audience and establish himself as one of the leading actors in Hollywood.

With another Spider-Man trilogy starring Holland being announced just before the movie premiere of ‘No Way Home’ by Sony producer Amy Pascal, the young English actor is expected to take home a much bigger paycheck with ‘Spider-Man 4’. According to a report in Variety, Holland is reported to take home an eight-figure salary (approximately $10 Million) with the upcoming Marvel project.

Meanwhile, talking about the next ‘Spider-Man’ instalment, Marvel head-honcho Kevin Feige revealed that the team is currently working on the project and it’s in initial development stages. “We’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after ‘Far From Home’. That will not be occurring this time,” Feige added.

In addition to its phenomenal box office run worldwide, ‘No Way Home’ that brought the previous versions of Spider-Man essayed by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire back on the silver screen, the Marvel movie has also gone on to earn the highest audience score in the history of Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, it has also secured a place on IMDb’s Top 10 best-rated movies of all time as well.

While Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei reprised their characters from the previous Spider-Man instalments, ‘No Way Home’ turned out to be a dream come true for all web-slinging superhero fans as the makers re-introduced everyone to Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Released on December 16 in India, the Tom Holland starrer continues to dominate the box office.

