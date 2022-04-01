Is the World Cup group stage draw on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch

Preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar step up as the draw for the group stages is made.

29 of the 32 competing teams will be known and be certain of their tournament schedule when proceedings are conducted, with the final three nations to be confirmed in June.

Qualified countries will be seeded and drawn into eight groups of four teams.

Hosts Qatar have already been slotted into Group A.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When and where is it?

The draw for the group stages of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on Friday 1 April. It is due to start at 5pm BST.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of the World Cup draw on BBC One, with coverage due to begin at 4.45pm BST. It will also be available to stream via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

Alternatively, Sky Sports will also be showing the proceedings live on their Premier League and Football channels. Coverage begins at 5pm, and subscribers can also watch on Sky Go.

Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup?

As hosts, Qatar were the first team to qualify for the tournament, and have since been joined by: Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada.

How does the draw work?

Qualified teams will be seeded based on their position in the world rankings. Qatar are one of the eight top seeds, and will be joined by the seven top-ranked qualified sides.

The next eight are then allocated to Pot 2, and then another eight into Pot 3. Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

One team from each pot is drawn into each group. With the exception of Uefa, who can supply two nations to a single group, teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn alongside one another. For example, Argentina could not be in the same group as Uruguay, but England could face Croatia.

When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?

The biggest competition in men’s football has been shifted outside of a traditional early summer window for the first time, with the tournament due to be held in a condensed window in November and December due to the intense heat in the Middle Eastern country.

The action begins on 21 November, with hosts Qatar in action on the opening day at the Al Bayt Stadium, and will conclude with the final on 18 December, to be held at the Lusail International Stadium.

