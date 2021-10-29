Is the climate crisis causing more heatwaves?

What does the science say?

Climate change has likely doubled the probability of heatwaves, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Since 1998, the area of land that has been impacted by more than 30 heatwaves per year has doubled.

The impact is felt all around the world. Global temperatures have risen around 1.1C above the pre-industrial era over the last five years. In Europe they have increased almost 2C, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (CS3).

The continent experienced record-breaking temperatures in 2019, following a continuing trend of warming over four decades. Eleven out of Europe’s 12 hottest years to date have all occurred since 2000.

The Arctic is warming three times faster than the global average. A record-breaking heatwave in Siberia last year would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change, according to scientists.

Greenland’s ice sheet and the polar ice caps are melting six times faster than they were in the 1990s, according to analysis by 90 polar scientists. The high melt rate fits with the worst-case scenario outlined by the IPCC, which states that sea levels will rise 17cm without sweeping reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2016, a quarter of the world’s ocean surface experienced the longest and most intense marine heatwave on record. Scientists concluded that the event was up to 50 times more likely due to climate change.

A spike in sea temperatures triggered the latest mass bleaching event of the Great Barrier Reef in 2020. All four mass bleaching events occurred during years when temperature records were broken – in 2002, 2016, 2017 and 2020, analysis revealed.

“As summers grow hotter and hotter, we no longer need an El Niño event to trigger mass bleaching at the scale of the Great Barrier Reef,” lead researcher Professor Terry Hughes said, adding that the gap between bleaching events was shrinking, preventing a full recovery.