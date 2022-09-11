Is That Deepika Padukone Playing Ranbir Kapoor’s Mother In ‘Brahmastra’? Twitter Says ‘Can’t Wait For Part 2’

Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project Brahmastra was finally released this week and netizens haven’t stopped talking about the movie since then. Several critics and audiences stated that Brahmastra had some of the best VFX scenes ever to be used in an Indian film while some criticised the love story part. Brahmastra is part one of the panned trilogy and Mukerji has already sowed seeds of part 2. Twitter is now going crazy after Deepika Padukone made a blink-and-miss cameo in the movie and the craziest part is, that she is playing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother. Warning, spoilers ahead.

It was reported that Deepika Padukone had been roped in to play Jaldevi for Brahmastra part 2 and her cameo in the movie solidifies those rumours. The post-interval scene introduces Deepika as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother (wild right?) who died when he was a kid. It was later revealed that her name was Amrita and she was indeed the Jaldevi. Ranbir’s character Shiva is Amrita and Dev’s son, and the two had an epic showdown prior to Shiva’s birth in which they were both presumed dead. But by the end of the movie, it was shown that Dev had been resurrected and the second instalment of Astraverse is titled Brahmastra: Part Two- Dev.

Twitter went nuts and said that they could not wait to see Deepika Padukone in Part 2 of the movie. Take a look at the reactions here.

I Guess 99% of audience missed this as this was shown only in IMAX (different print)#DeepikaPadukone as Amrita(Jal) #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/L5aVgVPUvP — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) September 9, 2022

Even with the few mins of Cameo, Even her face was not shown clearly! She steals the show in this film singlehandedly! HER HYPE IS UNSTOPPABLE! #DeepikaPadukone #Brahmashtra https://t.co/yb5es13KGi — Rohit Rakshan (@ImRohit25_) September 10, 2022

OMG Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother y’all. 😭#BrahmastraPart2Dev will have #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita & #RanveerSingh as Dev. Also Amrita & Dev are the name of #AyanMukerji’s parents. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/dQODbxuxfN — Anshu | PS1 on 30th Sept (@TweetingAnshu) September 10, 2022

