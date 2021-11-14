Is Spain vs Sweden on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Spain host Sweden tonight in a winner-takes-all match in the race to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Luis Enrique’s side lead Sweden by a point in the Group B standings and will seal an automatic qualification spot if they avoid defeat in Sevilla. Sweden will qualify as group winners, however, if they beat La Roja, with the second-placed side entering the playoffs.

Sweden entered the week in pole position to top the group but suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on Thursday, while Spain edged Greece 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s first-half penalty.

These sides met in the group stages of the Euros this summer, with Alvaro Morata missing a penalty for the eventual semi-finalists in a 0-0 draw at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the crucial qualifier tonight.

When is Spain vs Sweden?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Sunday 14 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7:40pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Spain entered the international window with a lengthy injury list, with Pedri, Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati and Yeremi Pino all unavailable.

Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo and Pau Torres have all returned after missing out on the Nations League Finals last month. Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Cesar Azpilicueta could join Olmo and Torres in moving into the starting line-up for the visit of Sweden tonight.

Despite the 2-0 defeat to Georgia, Sweden named a strong side for the match and are unlikely to make too many changes. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who started against Georgia, may drop to the bench, however, as it is unlikely he will start two matches in quick succession given his struggles with injury this year.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Torres, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Rodri, Koke; Olmo, Morata, Sarabia

Sweden: Olson; Krafth, Lindelof, Nisson, Augustinsson; Claesson, Olsson, Svanberg, Forsberg; Isak, Kulusevski

Odds

Spain: 4/11

Draw: 10/3

Sweden: 9/1

Prediction

Despite a long list of absentees, Spain are in great form under Luis Enrique and will be confident of clinching a result with their hopes of progression in their own hands. Sweden remain a formidable outfit, however, and they caused them problems with their defensive structure during the Euros. This fixture certainly suits them, but they are unlikely to offer enough of a threat to win the match and claim the three points that are required. Spain 2-1 Sweden

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Spain vs Sweden on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier