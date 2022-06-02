Is Spain vs Portugal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

One of the major positives about the Nations League is that it pits teams of similar ability together for a series of competitive fixtures.

Spain versus Portugal is a perfect example of Uefa’s new tournament succeeding in what it set out to do.

And there will be a host of world-class talent on show in this one, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Thiago, Sergio Busquets, Bruno Fernandes… the list goes on.

But who will come out on top in this tussle between two of Europe’s heavyweights?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When and where is it?

Spain vs Portugal will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 2 June at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage due to begin at 7.35pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player. A monthly subscription costs £9.99.

Team News

Man City defender Aymeric Laporte and Barcelona midfielder Pedri are not in the squad due to injuries, with goalkeeper David de Gea also missing. But Liverpool man Thiago is expected to feature despite having recently lost the Champions League final.

Laporte’s Man City centre back partner Ruben Dias is also missing due to injury. But the likes of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo are all expected to start.

Predicted Lineups

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, E Garcia, P Torres, Alba; Busquets, Thiago, Koke; Gavi, Morata, F Torres.

Portugal: Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Moutinho, Bernardo; Otavio, Ronaldo, Jota.

Odds

Spain – 11/10

Draw – 9/4

Portugal – 13/5

Prediction

Spain narrowly missed out on a Euros final and then the Nations League title last year after losing to France in the final. Expect them to be highly motivated in front of a home crowd. 2-0 to Spain.

