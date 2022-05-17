Is Southampton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Southampton’s final home match of the 2021/22 season gives them the opportunity to sign off in front of the fans in style – if they can raise their game to beat Champions League finalists Liverpool on Tuesday.

The prospect of that doesn’t appear hugely likely on recent form, with Saints managing a single win in the last 10 in the Premier League, but they will be hopeful that the Reds could rotate after 120 minutes in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

A real concern though will be the fact Saints have taken one clean sheet since 25 February, while Liverpool have plundered 89 goals in the top flight this season.

The Reds themselves must win to keep the pressure on league leaders Man City going into the final day of the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 17 May at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game is scheduled for broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

What is the team news?

Saints should be in good shape given the length of rest between matches, though Tino Livramento is sidelined with a long-term injury. There’s a decision to make in goal, with both Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster returning to training recently.

Liverpool saw Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah come off during the FA Cup final at the weekend so they may not be risked with the Champions League final on the horizon. The only other injury absentee is Fabinho, so Jordan Henderson should continue as the deepest midfielder.

Predicted line-ups

SOU – Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, A Armstrong

LIV – Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Henderson, Milner, Jota, Origi, Diaz

Odds

Southampton 36/5

Draw 23/5

Liverpool 5/12

Prediction

Liverpool to keep their slight quadruple hopes alive and ensure the title fight goes to the final weekend by picking up a convincing win. Southampton 0-3 Liverpool.

