Is Shah Rukh Khan Working With Director Atlee? Fans React To His Shoutout To Vijay Thalapathy's 'Beast'

Shah Rukh Khan is busy working on his highly anticipated film Pathaan but between his packed filming schedule, he found some time to catch up with director Atlee. The Bollywood megastar shared an update about his meeting with Atlee this week and it has sparked rumours that filming for his next project is about to begin.

It all began when Shah Rukh Khan shared a Tweet revealing that he’s “sitting with” director Atlee. He also hyped up actor Vijay Thalapathy’s upcoming film Beast in a generous shoutout. His Tweet read, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!”

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

Fans are elated!

#BeastMovie ab hogee Super Duper Aadhbut SMASH HIT 🔥🔥🔥🔥 In short King 👑 has given a hint for #Lion. Cant wait for #Lion announcement 🤩🤩🤩 This combo SRK-ATLEE will smash records 💥💥💥💥💥 LOVE U GOD SRK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fjHJI8Evnr — Rakshit Shah – PATHAAN (@rshah2611) April 5, 2022

The trailer of the hotly anticipated dark comedy Beast arrived this week. The film which features Vijay Thalapathy in an action-filled ride. It also casts Pooja Hegde, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley and more in pivotal roles. The film arrives in theatres in a matter of days.

SEE ALSO: ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan, Charithra Chandran Decodes Bollywood Scenes

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly working with Atlee for his next film after Pathaan. The currently untitled film also casts Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Fans are also rooting for a Vijay Thalapathy cameo in the flick. Looks like SRK is all set to begin shooting for the Atlee directorial soon. The actor recently wrapped his shooting schedule in Spain for Pathaan.

So far, we’ve seen several leaked images from the film’s sets thanks to the paparazzi. SRK has also revealed his jaw-dropping transformation that had fans clamouring for more. The film’s teaser is also out. Check it out here:

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023.

SEE ALSO: Shah Rukh Khan’s Shirtless ‘Pathaan’ Pic Broke The Internet; ‘Shark Tank’s Aman Gupta Shares Relatable Reaction

Cover image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Is Shah Rukh Khan Working With Director Atlee? Fans React To His Shoutout To Vijay Thalapathy's 'Beast'