Is Shah Rukh Khan Making A Special Cameo In Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'? Find Out

Shah Rukh Khan may be pretty busy with his comeback project Pathaan, however, the popular actor always manages to make time for his friends and family. And according to reports making rounds on the internet, King Khan is all set to make a special appearance in close friend Karan Johar’s upcoming project ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

The upcoming romantic drama which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles has been been the talk of the town since its inception and with reports of SRK all set to make a cameo in the movie, fans of the superstar are eagerly waiting to see him share screen space with the young talented actors.

According to a BollywoodLife.com report, Shah Rukh Khan has agreed to the idea of a cameo appearance and will soon film his scenes in the upcoming day. Addressing reports of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s rumoured cameo, a source close to the production said, “It’s only Shah Rukh Khan who will be doing a special cameo for Karan Johar in the film.”

Talking about SRK’s cameo, the report quoted the source saying, “SRK will be shooting for the cameo in the coming days as it will be for a special song. The superstar has even given his nod to Karan, and not even asked him what the shoot is all about.”

Meanwhile, the Karan Johar directorial which is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, will also feature veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to release on January 25, 2023. The Badshah of Bollywood also announced his next project, ‘Dunki’ with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Read more about it here.

