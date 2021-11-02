Is Shah Rukh Khan Celebrating His 56th Birthday In Alibaug? Mumbai Police Drops A Hint

One of the most loved superstars in India, Shah Rukh Khan, turns a year older today. And just like always, November 2 is celebrated like a festival by his fans. From gathering in large numbers outside his mansion Mannat to flooding the internet with adorable birthday posts, SRK fans leave no stone unturned in celebrating their favourite actor’s birthday. However, according to many reports, the superstar is expected to have a low-key birthday this year. The past month has been really difficult for SRK and his family, but as Aryan Khan returned home recently after spending nearly a month in prison, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

And like every year, fans of the superstar have gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and celebrate the occasion with him. But according to a Times Of India report, SRK has headed to Alibaug to celebrate his 56th birthday with family and close friends. Furthermore, the report also claimed police deployed outside Mannat to manage the crowd, claiming that the actor and his family are in Alibaug which was confirmed to them by SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani.

Knowing that there is police all around, strict protocols, No surety on SRK’s presence and yet the FANs have gathered like an ocean! To celebrate the moment. #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/LR3vpOmW3f — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) November 2, 2021

While fans still continue to cheer, celebrate and gather outside SRK’s birthday, they even showcased their support to the superstar, who recently faced the toughest period of his life, when his eldest son Aryan, was arrested in a drugs case by NCB. Not only fans, but many actors from the fraternity also came out in support of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan amid the time of crisis and were even snapped by the paparazzi outside Mannat as well.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had recently started shooting for his next film, Pathan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, had reportedly halted the shoot of his shoot. But with Aryan back home, he is expected to return to the movie set soon.

