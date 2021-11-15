Is Scotland vs Denmark on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

After claiming a place in the World Cup qualifying play-offs, Scotland will look to secure a confidence-boosting result when they host Demark at Hampden Park tonight in the final fixture of Group F.

A 2-0 win in Moldova on Friday was enough to see Steve Clarke’s side progress as runners-up, while Denmark are already confirmed as group-winners thanks to their perfect record in qualifying.

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists have won all nine of their matches so far, including a 2-0 win over Scotland in September, and have conceded just one goal.

It’s not a dead-rubber for Scotland, though, as they will still want to claim one of the six seeded spots ahead of March’s play-offs as one of the best-ranked second-placed teams.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Scotland vs Denmark?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Monday 15 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Scotland will be without Friday’s goalscorer Nathan Patterson due to suspension after the right-back picked up a second yellow card of the qualifying campaign against Moldova.

Scott McTominay also misses out through illness, while Lyndon Dykes is a doubt. The striker missed Friday’s win through suspension but Clarke has described him as “50/50” as he battles a knock. Ryan Christie also returns from suspension.

Scotland also have eight players who are in danger of missing the play-off semi-final in March due to suspension. Captain Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Stephen O’Donnell, Jack Hendry, Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet would all be suspended if they pick up a yellow card tonight – so they may be rested.

Celtic’s Anthony Ralston has been called up to the squad due to Patterson’s absence.

Possible line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; O’Donnell, Souttar, Cooper, McKenna, Tierney; McLean, McGregor, Turnbull; Dykes, Christie

Denmark: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Norgaard, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Poulsen, Daramy

Odds

Scotland: 12/5

Draw: 11/5

Denmark: 5/4

Prediction

While Denmark are one of the hottest sides in international football right now, Scotland will be hopeful of perhaps claiming a point at Hampden – enough to claim a seeded position. Avoiding needless suspensions would be a victory, though. Scotland 1-1 Denmark.

