Is Scotland vs Australia on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Autumn Internationals fixture

Scotland face Australia for the first time in almost four years in an Autumn Internationals fixture at Murrayfield this afternoon.

Gregor Townsend’s side kicked off their set of fixtures with a win over Tonga last weekend, and will also face South Africa and Japan this month.

The Scots last met Australia in 2017 when they secured a memorable 53-24 victory over the visitors at Murrayfield, while they also defeated the Wallabies in Sydney that year.

Dave Rennie’s side are ranked third in the world following their back-to-back victories over world champions South Africa in the recent Rugby Championship, although they finished behind winners New Zealand after losing both matches to the All Blacks.

Here’s all the information you need to know before the match today.

When is Scotland vs Australia?

The match will kick off at 2:15pm GMT on Sunday 7 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting from 1:30pm. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Scotland have lost British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland to injury, but will be boosted by the return of their English-based contingent, including captain Stuart Hogg.

Australia, meanwhile, will have to without the trio of Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon, who have all returned to their clubs in Japan.

Both head coaches will name their starting teams this week ahead of Sunday’s match.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman.

Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Kyle Steyn. Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, James O’Connor, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (captain), Rob Leota, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper.

Reserves: Connal McInerney, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Kurtley Beale, Izaia Perese.

Odds

Scotland: 13/10

Draw: 20/1

Australia: 4/6

