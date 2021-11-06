Is RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund on TV today? Kick-off time, channel, and how to watch Bundesliga fixture

Borussia Dortmund face a difficult to trip to RB Leipzig on Saturday evening as they try to ensure Bayern Munich don’t race away in the Bundesliga title race.

The Bavarians have won every single league title since 2013 and lead the standings by a single point, with Dortmund behind them in second. The Black and Yellows are enjoying a strong start to the domestic season, winning eight of their ten matches so far under new manager Marco Rose.

Leipzig on the other hand are struggling somewhat under new boss Jesse Marsch after the American’s summer move from sister club RB Leipzig, winning only four of their ten fixtures so far this campaign.

Both sides are missing players through injury but the away side are significantly more depleted, and will have to find a way to win without goalscoring machine Erling Haaland here.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 5.30pm in the UK on Saturday 6 November, with the fixture taking place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, the largest city in the German state of Saxony.

How can I watch it?

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix in the UK, with coverage beginning at 5:20pm.

Team news

Leipzig will be without defenders Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg due to injury, while summer signing Brian Brobbey will also miss out.

Dortmund are missing a plethora of first-team players including Erling Haaland, who could be side-lined until the new year with hip flexor issue. The likes of Raphael Guerriero, Emre Can, Marcel Schmelzer, Giovanni Reyna, and Mahmoud Dahoud are also absent.

Predicted line-ups

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Orban, Simakan, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Laimer, Adams, Tasende; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva.

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Wolf; Brandt, Witsel, Bellingham; Hazard, Reus; Malen.

Odds

Leipzig 13/12

Draw 35/12

Dortmund 5/2

Prediction

Dortmund have been the stronger side this season but their injuries and wobble in the last fixture means this looks like a relatively even match-up . 1-1 draw.

