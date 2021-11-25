Is Rangers vs Sparta Prague on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Rangers begin life after Steven Gerrard in earnest on Thursday night, when Giovanni van Bronkhorst takes charge of his first game.

The Dutchman, who was a midfielder at Ibrox during his playing days, has taken over in the dugout and is eagerly anticipating leading the Gers out against Sparta Prague in a crucial Europa League fixture.

“I am looking forward to the first game back in the stadium and of course it will bring many memories of my time when I was a player,” he said. “I can’t wait to feel the atmosphere again in the stadium but I am old enough to separate my emotions into the focus I need to perform with the team.”

Rangers are second in the group but only ahead of their Czech opponents on goal difference, with two games to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 25 November at Ibrox.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Filip Helander is the only real injury worry for Rangers. Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala are both one booking away from a suspension.

Sparta have rather more injury concerns to navigate. Ondrej Celustka is definitely out, as are Filip Soucek and Lukas Julis. Tomas Wiesner is a doubt after coming off at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

RAN – McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Lundstram, Davis, Kamara, Kent, Morelos, Roofe

SPP – Nita, Vindheim, Panak, Hancko, Polidar, Pavelka, Sacek, Haraslin, Hlozek, Pesek, Minchev

Odds

Rangers 16/19

Draw 29/10

Sparta 39/10

Prediction

It’s tough to call a new manager’s first game in charge but the Gers players will doubtless be out to impress and three points here would be crucial to their hopes of progression. Rangers 2-1 Sparta Prague.

