Is Rangers vs Braga on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Braga travel to Glasgow to face Rangers for the second leg of their Europa League quater-final tie tonight.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side head to Ibrox with a one goal advantage thanks to a Abel Ruiz strike last week.

Rangers head into the clash on the back of a 4-0 win away to St Mirren on Sunday, after a hat-trick from striker Kemar Roofe.

Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Leipzig or Atalanta in the Europa League semi-finals on 28 April.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Rangers vs Braga?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Thursday 14 April.

How can I watch it?

The Europa League quarter-final second leg will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7:15pm.

Rangers will be without star striker Alfredo Morelos, who is out for the rest of the season, after sustaining an injury away with Colombia last month. Giovanni van Bronckhorst could also be without John Lundstram as the Ibrox gaffer revealed the midfielder is touch-and-go for the quarter-final tie.

Allan McGregor will make his 104th appearance in a Uefa club competition, seeking his 43rd clean sheet.

The Portuguese side will be without first-choice left-back Nuno Sequeira, meaning 18 year old Rodrigo Gomes could continue to deputise in that position.

The Horta brothers, André and Ricardo, will both start in midfield; the captain, Ricardo, has scored 17 Europa League goals for Braga so far. Abel Ruiz, who scored at Ibrox two years ago and then in the first leg, will continue to lead the line.

Prediction

Another low-scoring affair looks to be on the horizon, with Carlos Carvalhal’s side looking to defend their slim advanatge. However Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers are a real force to be reckoned with at home and will hope Kemar Roofe can carry on his impressive league form into the European competition.

Rangers 2-0 Braga

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Rangers vs Braga on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture