Is Priyanka Chopra Playing Sati in Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss' 'Matrix Resurrections'? Here's What We Know

After dominating Bollywood (for many years), Priyanka Chopra has shifted her focus on international projects as she continues to make huge waves in Hollywood. From winning over the global audience with her stellar performance in ‘Quantico’ to going on to share screen space with one of the highest-earning actors on this planet, Dwayne Johnson, PeeCee has now joined one of the most popular sci-fi franchises in cinema, The Matrix. Not only is Priyanka joining forces with the likes of Keanu Reeves, but her addition to the popular franchise has already left desi-fans quite excited. And the buzz around her movie character continues to thicken with the new Korean poster of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

While the teaser and trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ sparked off rumours of the 39-year-old actress stepping in the shoes of the Oracle in the movie, the recently released solo character posters squash all those speculations. And the Korean poster of the actress revealed that she is playing the grown-up version of Sati, the little girl who meets Neo (Reeves character) in the third instalment, ‘The Matrix Revolutions’.

The Korean poster shared by Warner Bros introduces Priyanka as Sati as the English translation of the caption reads ‘#Sati #Priyanka Chopra Foretelling the root of action!’ While the child, who was under the Oracle’s care in the previous instalment, was expected to have a crucial role in the franchise, now looks to send Neo on a new adventure in the movie trailer.

Earlier, in an interview, Priyanka had shared her excitement about joining the Matrix franchise. “I would have done any part Lana Wachowski would have given me. I’d be happy to do a walk-on. It was amazing just being there,” Priyanka said. She even talked about having fangirl moments on the sets of the movie, when she used to watch Carrie-Anne Moss or Neil Patrick Harris shoot. “I used to arrive on set sometimes when Carrie-Anne Moss or Neil Patrick Harris were filming and I’d sort of peek in and have a fangirl moment,” she added.

Slated to release on December 22, 2021, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ brings the popular on-screen pair of Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) and Keanu Reeves (Neo) together on the silver screen once again. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the cast of the movie will also include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff.

Cover Image: Instagram

Source Link : Is Priyanka Chopra Playing Sati in Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss' 'Matrix Resurrections'? Here's What We Know