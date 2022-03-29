Is Poland vs Sweden on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup play-off final

A place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar is on the line as Poland host Sweden.

The home side earned a bye through to the qualifying play-off final after Russia were suspended from international competition.

Their opponents came through a tense encounter with the Czech Republic and have an outstanding record in recent years against Poland, winning the pair’s last six meetings.

That run includes a 3-2 win during the group stages of Euro 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Poland vs Sweden is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 29 March. It will be held at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow in the south of Poland.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live via Sky Sports’ red button service. Subscribers can stream the game using the Sky Go app.

Team News

Arkadiusz Milik and Bartosz Salamon each exited Poland’s friendly against Scotland early and are unavailable to manager Czesław Michniewicz, while Mateusz Klich is suspended.

Both Wojciech Szczesny and Robert Lewandowski will almost certainly come in to the side having started the game at Hampden Park on the bench

Sweden have plenty of attacking options at their disposal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic now free to play after serving a suspension. The striker is likely to start on the bench with Dejan Kulusevski cleared to play despite sustaining a facial injury against the Czech Republic.

Martin Olsson has withdrawn after picking up an injury in that game, but Emil Krafth could return after his own ban.

Predicted line-ups

Poland XI: Szczęsny; Bielik, Glik, Bednarek; Cash, Krychowiak, Moder, Zieliński, Puchacz; Buksa, Lewandowski

Sweden XI: Olsen; Krafth, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; Claesson, K. Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Kulusevski, Isak

Odds

Poland win: 20/13

Draw: 21/10

Sweden win: 47/20

Prediction

This could be a cagey affair with so much on the line. Poland may just be a touch fresher for the fixture, given their comparatively slightly less significant business earlier during the international window – and that, along with a home crowd, could eventually tell, even if the hosts have a wretched recent record against their opponents. Poland 2-1 Sweden (aet)

