Is Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Championship play-off semi-final

Sheffield United will aim to overturn a 2-1 deficit when they travel to Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday evening.

In the first leg at Bramall Lane on Saturday, Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson found the net for Forest to put the Blades on the back foot, although Sander Berge’s injury-time goal at least gives them hope as they head to the City Ground.

Paul Heckingbottom’s troops will have to overcome the weight of history if they are to book a place at Wembley, with Derby in 2019 the only team to ever lose the first leg at home and recover to reach the final in the second-tier play-offs.

The Blades are aiming to bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, having finished fifth in the table come the end of the regular season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off semi-final second leg:

When is Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United?

The second leg kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 17 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

What is the team news?

Forest are likely to stick with the same starting XI as the weekend, although Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis making his return from injury with a 15-minute cameo off the bench in the first leg does give Steve Cooper an attacking alternative, should he want it.

Lewis Grabban is out for the rest of the season and Max Lowe, who has also been injured, is unable to face his parent club.

Sheffield United are also likely to make minimal changes to their starting XI, although George Baldock could come in at right wing-back. Veteran striker Billy Sharp is unlikely to recover from a calf injury.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Surridge

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Berge; Gibbs-White, Ndiaye

Odds

Nottingham Forest 5/4

Draw 11/5

Sheffield United 23/10

Prediction

Sander Berge’s late first-leg goal gave the Blades hope but Forest will have too much on home turf and reach the play-off final at a canter. Forest 3-1 Sheff Utd (agg: 5-2)

