Is Next open on Boxing Day 2021? Opening times and what to expect this year

Next has a reputation for throwing impressive sales, hosting four seasonal events each year where it offers up to 70 per cent off a range of categories, including womenswear, menswear, children’s, baby, home and furniture.

Perhaps its most anticipated sale of them all falls on Boxing Day, and sees thousands of eager shoppers swarm to bricks-and-mortar stores to line up ahead of the doors opening at 5am.

Whether you want to add some warm weather essentials to your wardrobe, treat your kids to some new pyjamas or redecorate your home with stylish new furniture, the event is the perfect chance to snap up a bargain.

But this year, the Next Boxing Day sale is going to look a little different.

While previous years have seen dedicated bargain-hunters leap out of their beds the day after Christmas so they can be among the first to grab a great deal, even the most eager of shoppers will be enjoying a lie in for 2021.

From when the sale starts to how to get early access, here’s everything you need to know about Next’s Boxing Day sale.

Is Next open on Boxing Day 2021?

Traditionally, Next opens the doors of all its physical stores bright and early on Boxing Day to kickstart its sale, but this year it’s making a big change.

With Christmas falling on a weekend, Next has confirmed it will close all its stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day for the first time in years.

This is because Boxing Day falls on a Sunday, which means that any stores which do open are subject to shorter trading hours and can be open for no longer than six consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm.

Next isn’t alone in its decision. Several other high street stores are closing on Boxing Day too, including Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer and Home Bargains.

When does the Next Boxing Day sale start?

With Next stores closed on Boxing Day, shoppers have been left wondering what this means for the retail giant’s mammoth sale.

The good news is that it is still going ahead, but now the sale will begin on Monday 27 December instead, with the majority of stores opening at 6am. Head to Next’s website to find your nearest store and check specific opening times.

Can I get early access to Next’s sale?

While there’s still some time until Next’s sale officially kicks off, the retailer has opened its VIP slots to customers looking to bag a bargain ahead of the main event.

Adverts on the Next website for its VIP sale suggest that items will be reduced by up to 50 per cent. However, there is a catch, as the VIP sale can’t be accessed by everyone.

In order to access the early online sale as a VIP, shoppers need to sign up and be approved for a Nextpay credit account.

How to get a Next sale VIP slot

Next’s VIP slots are only available to shoppers who sign up for a Next credit account and there are a limited number of slots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Next credit account has a 23.9 per cent APR variable rate, so make sure to consider this before going ahead. Other criteria for approval include:

Having at least £250 credit available on your Next credit account

Having placed and kept an order from the Next Directory within the past year

Having an up-to-date email address registered with Next, and being registered to receive sale and promotional emails

Having returned less than two thirds of the items you’ve ordered

You can read more about the Next credit account on the Next website.

How to get the best deals

Pick your items in advance – As well as checking back here for all the latest offers, it’s a good idea to think about which items you would like to buy in advance. Having a VIP slot allows you to log in up to 48 hours before the sale begins via the “Next sale preview”, link where you can see what the retailer has on offer and make note of item codes so you’re ready to quickly add them to your basket and checkout when the time comes. If a VIP slot isn’t an option for you, make a list of the type of products you wish to purchase and stick to it to avoid any poor last-minute decisions.

Sign up to newsletters – Make sure your email address and mobile phone number is up to date in your account section too, as it’s likely that Next will be sending out information to its customers about the sale in the days leading up to it.

Get Next Unlimited – If you’re a devoted Next shopper you could save a fortune on delivery costs with Next Unlimited. It costs £20 a year and gets you unlimited next-day deliveries, seven days a week. You can also choose a specific time slot and returns are free. As regular home delivery costs £3.99, signing up for this service pays for itself if you expect to make more than five orders per year.

