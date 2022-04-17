Is Newcastle vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester travel to the north east to face Newcastle in the Premier League today.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have three league wins in their last five and will undoubtedly have their eyes on the European places above, if they can take advantage of games in hand on Wolves.

Goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ademola Lookman secured the Foxes to a 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s team picked up all three points last time out against Wolves, thanks to a Chris Wood penalty, breaking a run of three losses on the bounce. A win today would significantly boost their chances of playing in the Premier League status next season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Newcastle vs Leciester?

The match will kick off at 2.15pm BST on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Team news

Both Ryan Fraser and Joe Willock are injury doubts for the home side, after the winger hobbled off just minutes into the game with Wolves, while Willock missed the clash on Friday night entirely.

Howe will still be without Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, who are nearing returns to action.

Leicester will be missing Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand, but Brendan Rodgers will be boosted by the news that Jamie Vardy has nearly recovered from his knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Targett, Burn, Schar, Krafth; Joelinton, Shelvey, Guimaraes; Saint-Maximum, Wood, Almiron.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Thomas, Soyuncu, Fofana, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Tielemans; Maddison, Daka, Barnes.

Odds

Newcastle: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Leicester : 11/6

Prediction

Both defences have been leaking goals all campaign, so expect a high-scoring affair. Newcastle have clawed back their season as of late and with key Leicester players missing, we think this one will end all square at St James’ Park. Newcastle 2-2 Leicester.