Is Netherlands vs England on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch third ODI

England are aiming to finish their three-match ODI series in style against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Eoin Morgan’s side crushed the ODI world record in their opening match of the series as Jos Buttler scored an extraordinary 162 not out off 70 balls in a 232-run victory.

The second match was a closer contest although England still comfortably prevailed by six wickets.

Morgan’s contribution was something of a sore note though as the captain succumbed to his second successive duck.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 10am BST on Wednesday 22 June at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket with coverage beginning at 9.50am.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

