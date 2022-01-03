Is Manchester United vs Wolves on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will compete against Wolves in the Premier League this evening at Old Trafford.

United’s form of late has drawn a multitude of criticism but interim manager Ralf Rangnick has found positives from the blossoming partnership between Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It is important to have those two players on board,” said the United boss. “The work ethic both showed today together with Mason and Jadon was highly important.

“They had to do a lot of negative runs for the team to make sure we kept them away as often as possible from our own box and this had to start with the four up front.

“When you play with such an offset in the line-up, it is important they work together offensively and have a work ethic defensively and both of them did a lot for the team.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

United are set to miss Victor Lindelof (Covid) and Paul Pogba (thigh). While Eric Bailly is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

Bruno Fernandes is back from suspension though.

Meanwhile, Wolves remain without Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Willy Boly.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is also a doubt with a groin issue.

Predicted line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ki-Jana Hoever; Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Odds

Man United – 8/15

Draw – 16/5

Wolves – 9/2

Prediction

United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.

