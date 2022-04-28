Is Manchester United vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford on Thursday to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Blues will be looking to get their league form back on track after losing to Arsenal and just scraping a win over West Ham. Heading into the season Chelsea were among the favourites to take the title but have since been surpassed by Manchester City and Liverpool.

They will look to close out the season and remain in third place but Arsenal are closing in on the side, the Gunners are just five points behind Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Blues should secure Champions League football but will want to end the season on a high which will start with a win over United.

So who is lining up for the teams and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7,45pm on Thursday, 28 April at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Harry Maguire, Fred and Jadon Sancho are all unavailable for Manchester United, while Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain out and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James are expected to be back in the squad but Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are out. Andreas Christensen is a doubt after missing the match against West Ham with illness.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Lingard, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner.

Odds

Manchester United – 21/10

Draw – 5/2

Chelsea – 6/5

Prediction

Results may not have gone Chelsea’s way of late in the league but their position in the table and form should be enough to see them overcome United at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick’s side do have the home advantage but they are struggling and so the Blues will capitalise on their lack of cohesion. Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea.

