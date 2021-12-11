Is Man City vs Wolves on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Wolverhampton Wanderers face a tough task to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, as they head to Manchester City.

Bruno Lage’s side were beaten by an injury-time winner against Liverpool last week, leaving them eighth in the table after just one win in five – and more notably, just 12 goals scored from their 15 league matches this term.

City have scored more than that on home soil alone in 2021/22, 17 in seven games, and will be confident of making it six straight league victories in the early kick-off even after midweek defeat in Europe.

Pep Guardiola’s team moved to the top of the table last weekend and are looking well-placed to defend their title this season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 11 December at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Forward pair Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres are City’s injury absentees. Aymeric Laporte might be given another week to overcome his knock, while Phil Foden also picked up a minor issue in midweek against Leipzig. Kevin de Bruyne will hope to make his first league start in over a month.

Wolves are still without Pedro Neto, Jonny, Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera. Marcal is still not back after a positive Covid test either, but Rayan Ait-Nouri should be fit to play after a minor knock. Boss Bruno Lage must decide whether to bring Joao Moutinho back into the line-up after he was left on the bench against Liverpool.

Predicted line-ups

MCI – Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Sterling, Grealish

WOL – Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Adama, Jimenez, Hwang

Odds

City 2/11

Draw 36/5

Wolves 20/1

Prediction

Wolves almost held out on home soil against Liverpool, but their lack of goals is always going to be a problem against sides who dominate possession. At home, City will probably find the breakthrough earlier and that makes the points a foregone conclusion. City 2-0 Wolves.

