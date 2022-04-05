Is Man City vs Atletico Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will vie for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The champions of England face the champions of Spain in a two-legged quarter-final which falls either side of Manchester City’s crucial Premier League meeting with fellow title chasers Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side progressed in dominant fashion with a commanding last-16 win over Sporting CP, but may expect a sterner examination against a well-drilled side.

Atletico Madrid knocked out Manchester United in the last round, and Diego Simeone will hope to again derive pleasure from a visit to the north west of England.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg:

When and where is it?

The first leg of the quarter-final between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 5 April.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid on BT Sport 2, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Manchester City will be without two defenders, with Kyle Walker suspended and Ruben Dias still making his way back from a hamstring issue. John Stones did not start the win over Burnley, but Pep Guardiola has suggested that the defender’s place on the bench was a precaution, and he may start.

Jose Gimenez has not travelled with the Atletico Madrid squad after being forced off during the weekend victory against Alaves, leaving Diego Simeone without his key central defender. Hector Herrera returned early from international duty with Mexico after suffering a thigh problem, and it has been reported that the midfielder may miss both legs of this last-eight tie. Yannick Carrasco is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Jesus, Sterling.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, João Félix.

Odds

Manchester City win: 7/19

Draw: 17/4

Atletico Madrid win: 10/1

Prediction

Atletico Madrid will be tough to break down for Manchester City, particularly away from home, but Pep Guardiola’s side should be able to take a slim first leg advantage to Spain for the second leg. Manchester City 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Man City vs Atletico Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final