Is Lyon vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League quarter-final

It’s safe to say that Lyon will feel they have a superb chance of reaching the Europa League semi-finals after avoiding defeat at the London Stadium last week.

Aaron Cresswell’s sending off was a gift wrapped present for the French side, yet still they failed to take an advantage back to the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon have only won one match from their last six games in all competitions since knocking Porto out in the last 16 of this competition.

So do they have what it takes to beat West Ham? It promises to be a thrilling occasion as both teams play for what is realistically their final goal left this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg.

When and where is it?

The first leg of the quarter-final between West Ham vs Lyon at the Groupama Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 14 April.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch West Ham vs Lyon on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Lyon have not confirmed any new injuries sustained since the first leg at the London Stadium seven days ago.

West Ham will be without Cresswell following his red card. They are also sweating on the fitness of Kurt Zouma after he went off after 30 minutes in their defeat to Brentford on Sunday. He could be replaced by Issa Diop.

Predicted line-ups

Lyon XI: Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Mendes, Ndombele; Faivre, Paqueta, Aouar; Dembele

West Ham XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Odds

Lyon – 57/50

Draw – 13/5

West Ham – 13/5

Prediction

West Ham know this is a tough task as they prepare to try and win in France to book their place in the semi-finals. It will be a closely fought contest, but you feel they may just get over the line. 1-1 and West Ham win on penalties.

