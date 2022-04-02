Is Liverpool vs Watford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool routed their opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture last October and come into today’s match in equally imperious form, having won their last nine league games in succession.

In fact, Liverpool are still challenging for an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals.

Watford, however, are mired in the depths of a relegation fight, with three points separating Roy Hodgson’s side from safety, even after an impressive win against Southampton prior to the international break.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on 2 April at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, while online viewers can follow the match on the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out with a hamstring injury while Naby Keita is a doubt after pulling out of international duty. James Milner and Andy Robertson should be fit to return after recovering from Covid.

Nicolas Nkoulou is a doubt for Watford but Jeremy Ngakia should be available. Ismaila Sarr returned from injury in the international break.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Sissoko, Kucka; Sarr, Pedro, Dennis

Odds

Liverpool – 1/10

Draw – 17/2

Watford – 20/1

Prediction

Despite Watford’s desperation for points, it is hard to see anything other than a dominant Liverpool performance as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City. Liverpool 3-0 Watford.

