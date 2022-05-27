Is Liverpool vs Real Madrid on TV? Champions League final kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League final on Saturday evening in Paris.

Jurgen Klopp’s side’s quadruple dream came to an end last weekend as Manchester City won the Premier League title in dramatic circumstances, but Liverpool still have the chance to make it a hat-trick of trophies this season after already clinching the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

There is little need for any added motivation but the scars of the 2018 final still loom large, with Mohamed Salah forced off through injury before Gareth Bale scored a spectacular overhead kick as Madrid sealed a 3-1 win.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side might require similar heroics at the Stade de France but Karim Benzema has already delivered plenty in a rollercoaster European campaign this season in which Madrid have knocked out PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City en route to the final.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The match will begin at 8pm on Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 6pm.

Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player, while the broadcaster will also be providing a free stream on their YouTube channel.

Team News

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Joe Gomez. Divock Origi has been ruled out.

Real Madrid are expected to have David Alaba back from injury, with Carlo Ancelotti claiming to have a full squad available.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Odds

Liverpool – 11/10

Draw – 13/5

Real Madrid – 23/10

Prediction

Real Madrid have pulled off some dizzying comebacks in this season’s Champions League but Liverpool are a stronger squad and have consistently shown the ability to rise to the occasion themselves. They will be even more determined after missing out on the final day of the Premier League season and will be desperate to avenge their defeat against Madrid in the 2018 final. Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Liverpool vs Real Madrid on TV? Champions League final kick-off time, channel and how to watch