Is Liverpool vs Porto on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

You will struggle to find a more one-sided head-to-head record in Europe than Liverpool’s dominant hold over Porto.

Since the Merseyside outfit’s first meeting with Porto in 2001, they have won six and drawn three of their nine clashes.

In that run the English giants have also netted a stupendous 23 goals, averaging in excess of 2.5 goals per game. This record does not bode well for the Portuguese side heading into their crucial Champions League tie.

Liverpool have already qualified for the last 16 of this year’s competition, but it is all to play for between Porto, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan. Just four points separate those three teams in the group, so the visitors really need to leave Anfield with something.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Porto?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT.

How to watch Liverpool vs Porto

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool are still missing Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott through injury, with Joe Gomez also set to miss out. But Andy Robertson, James Milner and Naby Keita are all expected to be available for selection once more.

Porto do not have any injury concerns ahead of their trip to Anfield as they look to avoid another trashing at the hands of Klopp’s players.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson; Salah, Origi, Minamino.

Porto: Marchesin; Corona, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson.

Liverpool – 19/20

Draw – 29/10

Porto – 14/5

Prediction

Liverpool have never been beaten by Porto. They have an imperious record against the Portuguese side and you do not expect that to change this evening. Klopp’s side will be eyeing a perfect group-stage record so they will not relent at Anfield despite having already qualified. 3-0 Liverpool.

