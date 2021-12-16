Is Liverpool vs Newcastle on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool host Newcastle in the Premier League tonight, in a meeting of two sides at opposite ends of the table.

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty as Jurgen Klopp’s side kept pace with Manchester City and Chelsea in the title race.

The Reds have won five straight matches in the Premier League and will be looking to extend that run against Newcastle, who are desperate for points under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle come into tonight’s match 19th in the table and suffered a 4-0 defeat to Leicester last weekend. Their trip to Anfield kicks of a run of matches against Premier League champions City and a resurgent Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know before tonight’s match.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 16 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi could be available for Liverpool, while Diogo Jota is set to return to the starting line-up after he was only fit enough to come off the bench in the win over Aston Villa. With the Reds facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Klopp could make further changes, with Ibrahima Konate and James Milner potential options.

Newcastle are without the injured Paul Dummett but have clean bill of health elsewhere. Ciaran Clarke is available again after serving a suspension.

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Djik, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Clarke, Lewis; Shelvey, Willock, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Odds

Liverpool: 1/8

Draw: 8/1

Newcastle: 18/1

Prediction

As the Premier League’s leakiest defence comes up against its best attack, and most in-form player in Mohamed Salah, it’s hard to see anything other than a Liverpool victory. Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle

