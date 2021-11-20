Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal travel to Liverpool FC in the evening kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday following the conclusion of the international break.

With World Cup qualification nearing its conclusion, focus switches back towards domestic action and the long wind-up towards the hectic Christmas schedule.

The Reds are desperate to rebound after a damaging loss to West Ham last time out hit their title hopes, while dropping them to fourth in the table.

The Gunners meanwhile hope to make it 10 games without defeat in the league as Mikel Arteta tests himself against Jurgen Klopp in hope of a boost to their top four aspirations.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match and what time does it start?

The match at Anfield is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday November 20 2021

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels.

A live stream is available for Sky subscribers through the Sky Go online player or app.

What is the team news?

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Scotland.

Jurgen Klopp will turn to Kostas Tsimikas if the Scot is unable to start. Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane should overcome injury scares after training on Tuesday, but Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trained on Wednesday to hand the Gunners a boost. The striker had missed Gabon’s match against Egypt and returned to London but looks to have shaken off any lingering issues.

Thomas Partey missed out on international duty with Ghana due to injury and could remain sidelined here, but Kieran Tierney now looks primed to start after two appearances for the Tartan Army during the international break and that means Nuno Tavares could drop out of the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Thomas, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Lacazette; Aubameyang

Odds

Liverpool – 4/9

Draw – 7/2

Arsenal – 11/2

