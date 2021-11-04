Is Leicester vs Spartak Moscow on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Patson Daka will hope to repeat his heroics in front of goal if he gets the nod to lead the line for Leicester City against Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.

The striker scored four against the Russians when the teams met in the Europa League last time out, helping the Foxes to a much-needed first victory in the group stage.

They’ll need another three points on the board here if they have ambitions to progress into the knockouts; a win will send them into the top two, but a defeat will leave them bottom of Group C with only two more matches to play.

Brendan Rodgers needs a response from his team after a very tame showing for too much of the weekend 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 4 November at the King Power Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Foxes remain without long-term absentees Wilf Ndidi, James Justin, Wes Fofana and Marc Albrighton. Ricardo Pereira should be back after a knock.

Spartak are without Ezequiel Ponce, Nail Umyarov and Pavel Maslov. George Melkadze is also a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

LEI – Schmeichel; Amartey, Vestergaard, Soyuncu; Castagne, Tielemans, Choudhury, Bertrand; Lookman, Daka, Barnes

SKM – Maksimenko; Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Litvinov, Zobnin, Lucas; Promes, Larsson, Sobolev

Odds

Leicester 10/29

Draw 5/1

Spartak 19/2

Prediction

Leicester won away and should do the same at home, boosting their chances of European action into the new year. Leicester 2-0 Spartak.

