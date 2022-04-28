Is Leicester vs Roma on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League fixture

Jose Mourinho says his Roma side are chasing their “dream” of reaching the Europa Conference League final.

He made the comments ahead of their away leg in their semi-final against Leicester City on Thursday. The team head into the match off the back of a 3-1 loss to Inter Milan but the ‘special one’ says they are now focusing on the game at hand.

“There was a lack of concentration and confidence [against Inter] for about 10-15 minutes before the break. In the second half, we conceded a goal from a set play that my players knew full well how to defend, because we talked about it so much. We had the courage to play and keep going. I prefer to lose after three months against a team that is stronger than us, so I have nothing to say.

“Now we need to rest, chase the dream of reaching the Conference League Final, which will be so tough on Thursday. As I said, if I had to lose, I preferred losing against a team that was stronger.”

But who will line-up for the teams and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, 28 April at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 3 and subscribers will also be able to stream the game on the BT website and app.

Team news

Leicester will be without Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand Jonny Evans and Boubakary Soumare due to injury but Jamie Vardy could feature.

Roma, meanwhile, are without star Nicolo Zaniolo and Bryan Cristante and Leonardo Spinazzola are also out with injury.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Fofana, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Barnes, Maddison, Lookman; Daka

AS Roma: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Oliveira, Veretout, Vina; Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini; Abraham

Odds

Leicester City – 11/10

Draw – 2/1

AS Roma – 2/1

Prediction

The semi-final should be a thriller for fans but Jose Mourinho’s side could have the edge. Tammy Abraham has been in some form this season since moving from Chelsea. Leicester do have a home crowd which could level the playing field. Leicester City 1-1 AS Roma.

