Is Leicester vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester City host Newcastle United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Foxes are coming into the fixture off the back of a rather miserable run of recent results. Brendan Rodgers saw his side’s set-piece weakness exposed once again last weekend as Aston Villa came from behind to clinch victory.

During the week, Leicester then suffered a 3-2 defeat against Napoli and crashed out of the Europa League, with an unwanted place in the Europa Conference League now awaiting them.

Spirits are, finally, far more optimistic at Newcastle though after the club finally claimed their first win of the season as Callum Wilson struck the only goal against Burnley.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 12 December at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Leicester are suffering from a host of injury problems with Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira, Jannik Vestergaard, Ayoze Perez, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey, James Justin and Filip Benkovic all ruled out.

Paul Dummett is absent for Newcastle while Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar are doubts. Ciaran Clark is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis; Murphy, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximan; Joelinton, Wilson

Odds

Leicester – 8/11

Draw – 3/1

Newcastle – 10/3

