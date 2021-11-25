Is Leicester vs Legia Warsaw on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Leicester must find the formula to get back to winning ways, knowing that defeat against Legia Warsaw on Thursday night will leave them bottom of the group and on the brink of an exit from the Europa League.

The Foxes are without a win in four, while their Polish opponents have lost nine of the last 11 – just two wins in that run, one of which came against Leicester back in September.

A heavy defeat to Chelsea at the weekend leaves the Foxes well outside the European spots for next season so a strong showing in this year’s competition is of paramount importance, especially if they want a return to continental competitions next term.

Brendan Rodgers has been linked with the Manchester United job but the Leicester players are not getting distracted by the talk of a potential exit, says Ayoze Perez.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 25 November at the King Power Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Youri Tielemans, Wes Fofana and Ricardo Pereira remain the big absentees for the Foxes. James Justin is finally back in training after a long-term knee injury but his return to action will be slow. Boubakary Soumare is one yellow card away from a suspension.

Legia are without Joel Abu Hanna and former Leicester winger Bartosz Kapustka.

Predicted line-ups

LEI – Schmeichel, Amartey, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Castagne, Maddison, Ndidi, Soumare, Bertrand, Daka, Perez

LGW – Miszta, Jedrzejczyk, Wieteska, Nawrocki, Johansson, Kharatin, Slisz, Martins, Mladenovic, Josue, Emreli

Odds

Leicester 2/9

Draw 36/5

Legia 37/2

Prediction

Leicester should prove capable of taking the points at home if they go with a strong line-up. Leicester 2-0 Legia.

