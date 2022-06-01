Is Kartik Aaryan Taking Over Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull' franchise? Here's What The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Actor Has To Say

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the glory of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is reported to replace Akshay Kumar in the popular ‘Housefull’ franchise. While the reports floating on internet have set the internet ablaze, Kartik fans are currently over the moon witnessing the successful rise of their favourite actor in Bollywood.

With fans eagerly expressing their excitement to see Kartik as the face of fifth instalment of the successful ‘Housefull’ franchise, the actor was quick to respond to the reports. Taking to Twitter, Kartik wrote, “Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai Baseless.” And surprisingly, fans jumped onto the conversation by reacting to Kartik’s tweet with witty comments. Check out a few here:

Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai 😂😂

Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SFG3iSQpoj — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 31, 2022

I love how you’re replying back to these paid PRs! Trying to degrade the image of hardworking outsiders.. that’s what their aim has been!👏 — Dream🤍 (@DoremonHelp) May 31, 2022

Sir aap ka ye Twitter par naya roop mujhe bhot acha lag raha hai…kripya aap aise he savage bane rahein🙏🏻❤️Tathaastu🤙🏻 — K🌟 (@KartikDaily) May 31, 2022

Im loving that u r clearing all rumours. It wl b so good if all actors do the same. — Suraj Birajdar (@SurajHRx) May 31, 2022

he is the next akshay kumar in all sense. does good in comedy, gives hit somehow, quotes unnecessary tweets, etc. bookmark this tweet. https://t.co/4JqKXu3NDD — ayushraj (@aashikk_aawara) May 31, 2022

While ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has managed to mint Rs 133.09 crore in the domestic circuit as reported by trade expert Taran Adarsh, the Anees Bazmee directorial has gone on to become the second highest grossing Hindi movie after Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Apart from Kartik, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in significant roles, who have also impressed the audience with their stellar performances. On the other hand, Akshay will soon be seen in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s period drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ co-starring Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kartik has interesting projects like ‘Freddy’, ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Captain India’ in the pipeline.

SEE ALSO: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Review: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Try Their Best But Tabu Steals The Thunder

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Is Kartik Aaryan Taking Over Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull' franchise? Here's What The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Actor Has To Say