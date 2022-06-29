Is Karan Johar A Better Mentor Or Director? Here's What Ranbir Kapoor Has To Say – Exclusive

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy on Monday morning, filmmaker Karan Johar, was one of the first people to congratulate the couple. Both Alia and Ranbir have worked with Johar before and have future projects lined up with him. Ranbir recently sat down with Mashable India and spoke about his close bond with Karan Johar.

Ranbir was asked if Karan Johar was a better Mentor or Director, to which the actor replied, “Well I think he’s a better friend and not just to me, I’ve seen how he has maintained relationships with so many people from the film industry and it’s tough.”

He added, “As I’m growing older, I am getting tired of being that polite person and your world starts narrowing down to fewer people in life because it’s easier. But Karan’s not like that, you have a problem even at three in the morning, you want to show him what to wear at the airport. you want to take his advice on a movie, you want to take his advice on a controversy or anything you know he always has the right advice to give you.”

Ranbir further jokingly said, “I’m not sure if it’s the right advice but he always has heartfelt advice to give you then it’s up to you to take it,” He also spoke about Johar’s fashion sense and said that Karan is currently going through a mid-life crisis currently and his style had become too hip-hop.

