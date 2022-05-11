Is Juventus vs Inter Milan on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Coppa Italia final

One of the two new managers toward the top of Italian football will be ending the season with a trophy this term, as Max Allegri and Simone Inzaghi go head-to-head in the Coppa Italia final.

Allegri, of course, is a returning face to Juventus after managing them between 2014 and 2019 – and he has just about managed to guide them back into a top-four finish this season after his comeback in the summer.

For Inzaghi, it’s an opportunity to add silverware to Inter Milan’s cabinet at the first time of asking, even if it looks now as though his side may fall just short of retaining the Serie A title, with AC Milan two points clear with two games to go.

Juve are the reigning champions of the competition and the record-holders with 14 wins to date, while Inter’s last of their seven triumphs so far came in 2011.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final in Rome.

When is the Coppa Italia final?

Juventus and Internazionale will face off at the Stadio Olimpico, with kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 11 May.

Where can I watch it?

The final will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

Recent form and how did they reach the final

Juventus had won four of their last five prior to a weekend defeat to Genoa and have now secured a top-four finish in Serie A. In the Coppa they have seen off Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Fiorentina to reach the final.

Inter are on a run of seven wins in the last eight across all competitions, following a 4-2 comeback win over Empoli at the weekend. The cup run has included knocking out that same opponent, followed by AS Roma and AC Milan.

Predicted line-ups

JUV – Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro, Danilo, Rabiot, Zakaria, Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata

INT – Handanovic, De Vrij, Skriniar, D’Ambrosio, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Lautaro, Dzeko

Odds

Juve 27/11

Draw 12/5

Inter 24/19

Prediction

Despite the odd recent slip, Inter have been consistently more impressive than their rivals this season and should at least close out the campaign with one piece of silverware, as it looks like they’ll fall just short in the title race. Juventus 1-2 Inter Milan.

