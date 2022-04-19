Is Josh Brolin Returning To MCU As Thanos? Here's What We Know

With Marvel finally dropping the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming project ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’, fans have been over the moon, enjoying and deciphering the trailer, but seems like actor Josh Brolin’s recent comment about his much-speculative return to MCU as the mighty Thanos is sure to grab your attention.

The 54-year-old actor, who has been busy promoting his recently-released series ‘Outer Range’, in a recent interaction, revealed that he is willing to essay the role of the Mad Titan once again on the silver screen if Marvel allows. Addressing the question of his possible return to MCU, Brolin said, “I don’t know where they’re going with it, no. It’s not that I don’t have an interest in it.”

Furthermore, Brolin added, “They have their own trajectory that they’re worrying about and if they want me to do it, I would do it I’m sure, but I don’t know what they’re thinking.” While the actor is pretty excited to play Thanos once again, fans have been speculating about theories of how Marvel could bring back their biggest villain. And with Marvel introducing the audience to a whole new world of multiverse, many Marvelites feel that they could soon see a new variant of Thanos in phase 4.

While Brolin’s recently released supernatural thriller series on Amazon Prime Video has been welcomed with open arms by the audience, the actor is all geared up to return with the second instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ soon. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Marvel is all set to dive deep into the world of multiverse with Benedict Cumberbatch’s upcoming movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

