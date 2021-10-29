Is getting a cat or dog bad for the planet?

Are different types of pet food particularly bad?

Meat production uses much more energy, land and water than growing crops. Farming animals accounts for 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and the production of red meat accounts for 41 per cent of those emissions, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation .

“Pets have many benefits, but also a huge environmental impact,” said Gregory Okin, author of the study and a geography professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Those of us in favour of eating or serving meat need to be able to have an informed conversation about our choices, and that includes the choices we make for our pets.”

Dry pet food production emits 106 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, more than countries such as Mozambique and the Philippines, according to a 2020 study by researchers at the University of Edinburgh . A country producing the same amount of carbon emissions would be the world’s sixtieth highest emitter, the researchers said.

“If you cast it in relative terms of countries’ emissions, it is very startling and eye-catching,” Dominic Moran, one of the study’s authors and professor of agricultural and resource economics at the University of Edinburgh, told The Independent. “Where are these emissions being accounted for?”

The researchers analysed more than 280 types of dry pet food sold in Europe and the US, regions which account for two-thirds of sales, and found that half of the food is made from animal and fish products. The other half is made from crop plants, such as rice, maize and wheat.

Dry food production for cats and dogs uses around 49 million hectares of agricultural land, roughly twice the size of the UK, annually, the study found.

“Even accounting for the use of by-products in pet foods, the feeding of companion animals plays a role in environmental change. This is a topic that has been previously overlooked, but we have shown that pets and how they are fed should be considered alongside other actions to reduce climate change and biodiversity loss,” said Peter Alexander, a senior researcher in food security at the University of Edinburgh.