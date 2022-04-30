Is France vs England on TV today? Kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch Women’s Six Nations match

The 2022 Women’s Six Nations will be decided by the result of this match on Saturday afternoon.

France and England have both swatted aside Wales, Ireland, Italy and Scotland and now prepare to meet in a winner takes all clash.

The French are looking to become the first side since 2018 to beat the Red Roses – when they won 18-17 on home soil.

But England look like a formidable force who will be very tough to stop as they bid to secure a third successive title.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.

When is France vs England?

France vs England vs England will take place at the Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne, France on Saturday 30 April at 2.15pm in the UK.

How can I watch France vs England?

The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK.

Confirmed line-ups

France: 15. Chloé Jacquet, 14. Caroline Boujard, 13. Maëlle Filopon, 12. Gabrielle Vernier, 11. Marine Ménager, 10. Caroline Drouin, 9. Laure Sansus; 1. Annaëlle Deshaye, 2. Agathe Sochat, 3. Clara Joyeux, 4. Madoussou Fall, 5. Audrey Forlani, 6. Céline Ferer, 7. Gaëlle Hermet (c), 8. Romane Ménager

England: 15. Helena Rowland, 14. Lydia Thompson, 13. Emily Scarratt (c), 12. Holly Aitchison, 11. Jess Breach, 10. Zoe Harrison, 9. Leanne Infante; 1. Vickii Cornborough, 2. Lark Davies, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Zoe Aldcroft, 5. Abbie Ward, 6. Alex Matthews, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Poppy Cleall

Prediction

England have not been beaten in the Women’s Six Nations since 2018 when France got the better of them in a thriller. It was in that 18-17 defeat that the Red Roses picked themselves up off the floor and began this incredible run. But this may well be where it also comes to an end. France win.

