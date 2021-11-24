‘Is everything OK prime minister?’: Keir Starmer taunts Boris Johnson after gaffes and U-turns

Keir Starmer has taunted Boris Johnson by asking ‘is everything OK prime minister?’ after his troubled week of gaffes and U-turns.

The Labour leader also branded the watered-down social care plans a “working class dementia tax” – reminding worried Tory MPs about the failed policy that derailed Theresa May’s 2017 election campaign.

“He has picked pockets of working people to protect the estates of the wealthiest,” Sir Keir alleged, at a rowdy prime minister’s questions.

After his much-ridiculed stuttering through a CBI conference speech on Monday, Mr Johnson faced the indignity of a TV reporter asking if all was well.

Echoing the clip in the Commons, Sir Keir claimed the chancellor is “getting wise” to No 10’s failings and that Tory backbenchers consider recent episodes “embarrassing”, adding: “Is everything ok prime minister?”

But Mr Johnson defended his care plans as a big step forward – claiming he is “delivering for working people” and “fixing the problems” Labour governments had ignored.

