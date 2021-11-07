Is England vs New Zealand on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch women’s Test match

England are bracing for a response from world champions New Zealand when the two sides meet again this Sunday.

Simon Middleton’s side completed a stunning seven-try 43-12 victory at Sandy Park last weekend as Holly Aitchinson made an impressive debut in the absence of Emily Scarratt.

However, that was New Zealand’s first Test in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and England will be expecting a more complete performance from their opponents.

“We’ve got them next week as well. We can’t get complacent. We need to look what we can do better for next week,” Harrison told BBC Sport after the victory. “Today we were really looking at ourselves. Even in the Six Nations we’ve been looking towards the World Cup.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 2.45pm at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday 7 November.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer from 2.20pm.

